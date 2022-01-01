Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Great Britain's Brad Hall and Greg Cackett won their second two-man bobsleigh World Cup medal of the season with silver in Sigulda, Latvia.

Pilot Hall and brakeman Cackett had sat top of the standings after the first run, leading by just 0.01 seconds.

They were pipped to gold on their second run, finishing one tenth of a second behind Russia's Rostislav Gaitiukevich and Mikhail Mordasov.

Hall and Cackett won World Cup bronze in Austria in November.

That followed their silver medal at the Olympic test event in China the previous month.

They have now recorded four top-10 finishes in the two-man this season, with just over a month to go until the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hall's four-man sled, featuring Cackett, Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence, has also won two silver medals on the World Cup circuit this season.