Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Charlotte Bankes was born in Hemel Hempstead before moving to the French Alps aged four

Briton Charlotte Bankes' preparations for February's Winter Olympics continued to gather momentum as she claimed a second snowboard cross World Cup win of the season.

The victory in Russia follows December's win in Austria and a second-place finish in China the month before.

Reigning world champion Bankes competed for France at the past two Winter Olympics before switching to Britain.

The 26-year-old leads the overall World Cup standings on 309 points.

Bankes, who has a 78-point lead over second-placed Michela Moioli of Italy, and took victory in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, ahead of France's Chloe Trespeuch and American Lindsey Jacobellis.

"I am really happy," said Bankes, who will race again on Sunday. "It was a tight race, so it was fun riding."