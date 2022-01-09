Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Great Britain have won five Winter Olympic bobsleigh medals to date

Great Britain's four-man sled of Brad Hall, Greg Cackett, Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence claimed their third silver of the season in the four-man World Cup event in Germany.

The quartet were fourth after the opening run in Winterberg, but moved up the standings after their second run.

But home favourites Germany, led by Francesco Friedrich, proved too strong once again, finishing 0.42secs clear.

The Germans have beaten the British sled to gold each time this season.

The GB sled was second in Innsbruck in November, before the same result in Winterberg last month.

Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford was 17th on his international bobsleigh debut.

Rutherford, who is bidding to become the first Briton to win medals at both the summer and winter Olympics, found the going tough in his sled along with Lamin Deen, Sam Blanchett and Luke Dawes.

The 35-year-old was hoping to make his debut earlier in the season but his opening appearance was delayed by a shoulder injury.

But it is turning into a superb season for Hall who has also won World Cup silvers in the two-man event with both Gleeson and Cackett and was second in the Olympic test event in Beijing with Cackett while the pair also took bronze in Innsbruck.