Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Dave Ryding had a disappointing Olympic run in 2022

Dave Ryding put a disappointing Olympics behind him with second place in the World Cup slalom at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany.

Ryding was 19th after his first run but managed to climb to second with a brilliant second run.

The Briton, 35, was 0.35 seconds slower than Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen with Germany's Linus Strasser third.

Kristoffersen is top of the overall World Cup slalom rankings with back-to-back wins in 24 hours.

Ryding is fourth overall having won at Kitzbuhel in January before finishing out of the medals in 13th at the Beijing Games this month.