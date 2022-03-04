Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

The Ukrainian delegation carried the national flag during the opening ceremony in Beijing

Paralympic Games Venue: Beijing, China Dates: 4-13 March Time in Beijing: GMT +8

Ukrainian athletes participated in the 2022 Winter Paralympics opening ceremony as officials passionately reiterated their calls for peace.

The 54-strong delegation managed to make it to Beijing despite the Russian invasion, which began on 24 February.

No Russian or Belarusian athletes will compete after they were banned by the International Paralympic Committee.

"The world must be a place for sharing, not dividing," Andrew Parsons, president of the IPC, said.

"I am horrified by what is taking place in the world right now. The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate.

"The Olympic truce - for peace during Olympic and Paralympic Games - is a UN Resolution. It must be respected and observed, not violated.

"Through sport, Paralympians will showcase the best of humanity and highlight the values that should underpin a peaceful and inclusive world.

"Paralympians know that an opponent does not have to be an enemy, and that united we can achieve more, much more."

The Paralympic Games take place from 4-13 March.

There will be 24 British athletes competing at the Games, aiming to build on the seven medals they won in Pyeongchang, South Korea, four years ago.

Wheelchair curlers Gregor Ewan and Meggan Dawson-Farrell were Great Britain's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony.

'Change starts with sport'

Fans were permitted into the stands for the opening ceremony, which took place at the iconic Bird's Nest stadium.

Para-biathlete Maksym Yarovyi carried the Ukrainian flag as the delegation entered the arena, before Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games officially open.

Valeriy Sushkevych, the Ukrainian Paralympic chief, said on Thursday that it was a "miracle" the team had managed to reach the Games.

"Our entire equipment, hardware, uniforms, everything we needed had to be collected all over Ukraine," he said.

"We had to bring all the managers, doctors, specialists, the athletes and coaches and find a way to somehow make it to the Games.

"There are two frontlines right now. One is in Ukraine for our soldiers. And one is here in Beijing"

Ukrainian Para-swimmer Ievgenii Bogodaiko said he hoped the Winter Paralympics would raise the morale of those in Ukraine.

"It will be a victory for all of Ukraine," he told BBC Sport.

"We hope for our Paralympic athletes that they will show themselves with dignity and power.

"Hopefully, there will be prizes, there will be victories, the anthem of Ukraine will sound and this will support us.

"When I look at what's happening throughout Ukraine, how all the people have united in our country... I'm very proud that I'm Ukrainian."

Ukrainian emergency services say at least 47 people died after a Russian air attack on the northern city of Chernihiv on Friday.

Parsons said in his speech to the athletes and officials that "change starts with sport".

"Not only can it bring harmony, but it can be a catalyst to transforming the lives of people, cities and countries," he added.

"Tonight, the Paralympic Movement calls on world authorities to come together, as athletes do, and promote peace, understanding and inclusion."