The Russian Paralympic Committee will not appeal against the decision to ban its athletes from competing in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Russia's Para-athletes will leave Beijing on Sunday after the International Paralympic Committee barred them and their Belarusian counterparts.

The RPC said the move was "absolutely politicised" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Games officially open on Friday.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were originally set to compete at the Winter Paralympics as neutrals.

However, the IPC reversed its decision on Thursday after heavy criticism from a number of governing bodies and political figures.

The RPC said it could not legally challenge the decision but accused the IPC of "double standards".

It also accused the International Olympic Committee of the "degradation and collapse of the entire world of sports" after it urged sport governing bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"The decision is absolutely politicized, it contradicts all the postulates of the Paralympic movement and clearly tells everyone: double standards, unfortunately, have become the norm for modern sports," an RPC statement read.

"The current situation also makes it clear to everyone: strong rivals, which the Russian team has always been and will always be, are not needed today.

"Our team has been and remains committed to the principles of true Paralympism, the purpose of which is to enable Paralympic athletes to achieve sports excellence, inspire and delight the world."

There were set to be 71 competitors from Russia and 12 from Belarus - plus guides for both nations - competing in Beijing.