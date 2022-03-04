Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Knight made her Paralympic debut as a 15-year-old in Sochi

Paralympic Games Venue: Beijing, China Dates: 4-13 March Time in Beijing: GMT +8

Millie Knight won Great Britain's first medal of the Beijing Winter Paralympics with bronze in the women's visually-impaired downhill.

The 23-year-old and guide Brett Wild, who took silver four years ago, put in a solid run on the opening day of competition to finish in one minute 23.20 seconds.

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova won her third gold medal in a row (1:19.50).

China's Daquing Zhu took silver (1:21.75) on her Paralympic debut.

It was the first-ever individual Winter Paralympic medal for the host nation.

Britain's other competitor Menna Fitzpatrick was fifth at the Yanqing Alpine Centre in what is one of her weaker events.

Knight has fought back from multiple concussions, most recently after a crash in February 2021, which left her questioning her future in the sport

But along with Wild, Knight, who is competing at her third Games, worked hard to regain her confidence on the slopes and the dedication has paid off for the pair who will next go in Sunday's super-G.

More to follow.