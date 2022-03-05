Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Fitzpatrick is competing at her second Games

Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick won a superb silver in the women's visually-impaired super-G event at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Fitzpatrick and guide Gary Smith finished 1.78 seconds behind gold medallist Alexandra Rexova of Slovakia.

The 23-year-old is already Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympian after her four medals in Pyeongchang.

Downhill bronze medallist Millie Knight finished fourth, just 0.09secs off third.

The defending champion and downhill gold medallist Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia, clipped a gate late in her run and crashed out.

Fitzpatrick, from Macclesfield, has had a challenging build-up to the Games. She suffered a broken leg in March 2020 and her new guide Katie Guest, who took over the role after Jen Kehoe retired to focus on her Army duties, was ruled out of the Games after a positive Covid test prior to her scheduled departure.

It meant she was guided by Smith, who she had worked with in the 2019-20 season and the pair were fifth in Saturday's opening downhill.

The British pairings will be in action again in Monday's super combined which has been brought forward by a day because of high temperatures and the risk of snow melting at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

Meanwhile, at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre, Scott Meenagh narrowly missed out on a second top-10 finish in consecutive races, when he was 12th in the men's cross-country long-distance seated event.

