Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie hope to play together at the World Championships

Eve Muirhead won the battle of world curling number ones with Bruce Mouat to secure the Scottish Mixed Doubles title.

Olympic gold medallist Muirhead and Bobby Lammie, who was in Mouat's men's silver-winning rink in Beijing, secured the title with a fine 9-2 victory.

Mouat and Jen Dodds, a member of Team Muirhead, are the current world champions and were fourth in China.

Muirhead said it was "tough" but "Bobby and I played great all week".

"We've played them lots of times and they've always been pretty tight games, but we were pretty clinical every game and made a lot of shots," Muirhead said. "I think it just comes down to who's on form on the day."

While there remains a selection process, Muirhead and Lammie have enhanced their chances of going to the World Championships to defend the title won by Mouat and Dodds last year.

Muirhead's women's rink took over as world number ones after their Beijing success, while Mouat's men have been in that spot since before the Winter Olympics.