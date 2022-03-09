Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Whitley has been part of the GB team since 2011

Britain's James Whitley put in the best performance of his Winter Paralympic career to finish sixth in the men's standing giant slalom in Beijing.

The 24-year-old, in his third Games, had his first top-10 finish when he was ninth in Saturday's downhill.

He was 12th after the opening giant slalom run but had the second-fastest time in the second run to move up the final standings.

Brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson were fifth in the visually impaired race.

Whitley, who was born without hands and does not use skiing poles while competing, also sustained serious injuries in a boating accident when he was six.

He is also a talented racing driver and is part of Team Brit, which features drivers who have physical and intellectual impairments. He has ambitions to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Victory went to Finland's Santeri Kiiveri, who finished just 0.04secs ahead of American Thomas Walsh, a childhood friend of two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

The Simpson brothers, who like Whitley will finish their programme in Sunday's slalom, were sixth after their opening run, just over three seconds off the podium.

And although they dealt well with the tricky conditions in their second run, they were unable to challenge for a medal.

Austrian 16-year-old Johannes Aigner won his second gold of the Games to add to his downhill title.

Earlier, the GB wheelchair curlers, who are are already out of contention for the semi-finals, lost 6-3 to defending champions China, who remain on track to retain their title.

After Wednesday's two defeats by Canada and South Korea, GB skip Hugh Nibloe had rued his side's lack of consistency throughout the tournament.

And although GB led 3-2 after four ends, China pulled clear after that to hand GB their sixth defeat from nine games.

They will finish their round-robin campaign against Latvia from 06:35 GMT.