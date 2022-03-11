Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Ollie Hill set a time of 10.45 seconds after two runs

Britain's history-making Para-snowboarder Ollie Hill says he wants to "dominate" following his medal-winning success at Beijing 2022.

Hill, 32, said he listened to grime music as he secured a bronze medal in the men's banked slalom LL2 event.

It is Britain's first Paralympic medal in snowboarding.

Hill has been snowboarding since he was eight, but had his right leg amputated below the knee in December 2018 following a car crash.

He has continued to impress after finishing fourth in January's World Championships, having only joined the GB Snowsport programme in 2020.

Hill set a time of one minute 10.45 seconds after two runs, edging out team-mate Owen Pick who finished fourth, 0.19 seconds behind.

"After about two weeks of being on my leg I was like 'right, I want to go snowboarding'," said Hill, who got his prosthetic leg in March 2019.

"It was one of those little things in the back of my head, it was eating at me.

"I had a mission to try and get on this team so I could just make it to the Paralympics in the first place, that was all my goal was.

"It's been a bit of a journey but not unachievable for anyone."

The previous best GB snowboard performance was James Barnes-Miller's fifth place in the snowboard cross upper limb category on Sunday.

Hill "wanted to push for gold" but was unable to improve on his second run.

"It was important to put down a good first run because it took the pressure off a little bit," added Hill.

"I can't really sum it up right now other than I am absolutely stoked."

He also revealed what played a part in motivating him for his third-place performance.

"I was actually listening to some grime music," he said.

"If I'm really, really hyped I'll listen to some rock music - I was listening to The Clash. Then I felt like I'm probably too relaxed on my training run, I need to step it up a little so I put some grime music on and that was just the right level."

Having made his Winter Paralympic debut in Beijing, Hill quickly focused his attention on the next Games in 2026, in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

"The age gap between being able to achieve is so wide compared to the Olympics where you'd probably retired at 25, 30 - I'm 32," he said.

"I've always said to anyone on the team, as much as everyone else wants to come and dominate, I want to come and dominate - not in an arrogant way but for my own self-gratification.

"There's still a lot of learning I have to do, you've got to understand where you are and where you're at and where you're trying to head to.

"To be honest, I just can't wait to go back and ride some dirt bikes. That's one thing I'm looking forward to this summer."