Fitzpatrick completed all five of her events in Beijing

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick missed out on another Winter Paralympic medal by 0.45 seconds after she finished fourth in the visually impaired slalom.

The defending champion was fifth - 0.87secs off the podium - after her first run in Beijing.

But despite a superb second run with guide Gary Smith, she was unable to add to the silver and bronze she won earlier in the Games.

Austrian sisters Veronika and Barbara Aigner took gold and silver.

Veronika, 19, guided by another sibling Elisabeth, was 1.71 clear of 16-year-old Barbara to win her second gold after victory in Friday's giant slalom, while Slovakian Alexandra Rexova, 16, took bronze.

Fitzpatrick's team-mate Millie Knight was eighth, while in the women's seated event, Shona Brownlee finished her maiden Paralympic campaign in ninth.

The 42-year-old took a tumble during her first run but was able to get back upright on her sitski and continue.