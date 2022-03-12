Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bankes won her first World Championship in February 2021 but was knocked out of the Olympic quarter-finals

Britain's Charlotte Bankes won the Reiteralm World Cup event to fulfil her "dream" of claiming a first Crystal Globe.

The snowboard cross world champion, 26, qualified for the finals in Austria in first place.

She then enjoyed her fourth win and sixth podium place in seven World Cup contests in the 2021-22 season to gain an unassailable lead in the standings.

"Knowing I've secured the globe is amazing," said Bankes.

"The Crystal Globe has always been a dream for me, but I really didn't know if I'd ever manage to get the consistency to be able to fight for it."

Bankes was competing in her first World Cup race since suffering a surprise exit in the Winter Olympic quarter-finals.

And she bounced back to win ahead of Italy's Michela Moioli, with Canada's Audrey McManiman third.

The eighth and final event of the 2021-22 season is held in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, on 20 March but neither Moioli nor Chloe Trespeuch of France can overhaul Bankes' 113-point lead.

Bankes followed up her World Cup victory in Montafon in December with back-to-back wins in Krasnoyarsk in January, before competing in the Beijing Olympics.

"With the start to the season I had, [winning the Crystal Globe] became a goal," she added.

"I'm just so happy and proud of what we've done as a team to achieve it, certainly after the disappointment of the Olympics."