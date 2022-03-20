Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Gina Aitken is standing in for skip Rebecca Morrison

Covid-hit Scotland suffered a heavy defeat by Switzerland in their opening match of the Women's World Curling Championship.

With skip Rebecca Morrison and alternate Fay Henderson out with coronavirus, Scotland had just three players and lost 12-1 to the defending champions.

A Swiss score of four in the fifth end effectively ended the Scots' challenge.

They face the Czech Republic later on Sunday (16:00 GMT).

Emergency replacement Beth Farmer is flying to Canada to join Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson to take Scotland back up to four players for their next match.

"Obviously Covid has not been kind to us and there has been a lot of tough changes to make to our line-up and our roles within the team," said stand-in skip Aitken.

"We are really happy to get started but clearly it was not the ideal start for us and there are a few things we can turn up on to get ourselves closer for the next game. "

The 13 teams will play each other once in a round-robin format in Prince George with the top two sides going straight to the semi-finals and teams ranked third to sixth entering play-offs for the other two last-four spots.

Morrison's rink were chosen to represent Scotland at the tournament instead of Eve Muirhead's Olympic champions after they won the Scottish championships last month.