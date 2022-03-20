Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Charlotte Bankes won her first World Championship in February 2021

Britain's Charlotte Bankes ended the season by claiming women's snowboard cross gold at the World Cup event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Having already won the overall title with victory in Reiteralm, she rounded off her campaign with a fifth win.

World champion Bankes, 26, has been on the podium at all but one of her World Cup races this season.

She had a disappointing Olympics when she was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the snowboard cross.