Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won team gold for Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics

2022 World Figure Skating Championships Venue: Montpellier, France Date: Thursday to Sunday, 24-27 March

This article contains offensive language.

The International Skating Union has replaced its World Championships commentators after they made offensive remarks about Canadian former world champion Meagan Duhamel.

British commentator Simon Reed called the 36-year-old the "bitch from Canada" at the end of Wednesday's pairs event in Montpellier, France, apparently thinking his microphone was turned off.

Reed and his commentating partner, the British Olympian and former Dancing on Ice judge Nicky Slater, laughed after the expletive.

"There is no place for harassing and abusive language or remarks and behaviour in sport and our society," said an ISU statement.

"The ISU took instant action with its service provider to suspend both commentators with immediate effect and neither will cover any future figure skating events for the ISU."

Duhamel, who won two world titles and Olympic bronze with fellow Canadian Eric Radford, as well as Olympic gold and silver in the team events, before retiring in 2018, had criticised the duo's commentaries on Twitter.

She said on Thursday that she had received personal apologies from both Reed and the ISU.

The World Championships continue until Sunday.