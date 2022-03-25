Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Tony Nash (left) took up bobsleigh during national service in the Royal Dragoons

Tony Nash, who won gold for Great Britain in the two-man bobsleigh at the 1964 Winter Olympics, has died aged 85.

Pilot Nash and team-mate Robin Dixon's success at Innsbruck, Austria remains Britain's sole Olympic bobsleigh gold.

He also represented Britain in the 1964 four-man race, placing 12th with Dixon, Guy Renwick and David Lewis.

Nash competed at a second Winter Olympics in Grenoble in 1968, finishing fifth with Dixon in the two-man event and joint seventh in the four-man.

The pair also won World Championship gold in 1965 in St Moritz, where they have a corner of the track named after them.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) said Nash died peacefully in his sleep on 17 March, a day before his 86th birthday.

"Tony will always hold a special place in the sport of bobsleigh in this country and his achievements will continue to be remembered for many, many years to come," said BBSA chair Joanna Poulton.

"Hugely admired and respected throughout the world of bobsleigh, he was a pioneer who set the bar for all British bobsleighers and he will remain someone to look up to as British bobsleigh athletes aim to emulate his achievements on the world stage."