Alysa Liu became the first American woman to win a medal at the world championships since 2016

American figure skater Alysa Liu has announced her retirement at the age of 16, saying she has achieved all of her goals in the sport.

The teenager is a two-time US national champion.

Liu claimed bronze at this year's world championships and competed in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where she finished seventh.

"I am here to announce that I am retiring from skating," she wrote on Instagram.

"I started skating when I was five so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years.

"A lot of good and a lot of bad but that's just how it is. I've made so many friends, and so so sooo many good memories that I'll have for the rest of my life. I honestly never thought I would've accomplished as much."

Liu won her first senior US title in 2019 aged 13, landing a rare triple axel jump and breaking Tara Lipinski's record to become the youngest national champion.

She defended her title in 2020 and became the top-ranking American at the 2022 Olympics in an event dominated by the doping controversy surrounding Russia's Kamila Valieva.

"I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone," Liu wrote.

"Now that I'm finally done with my goals in skating I'm going to be moving on with my life."