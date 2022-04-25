Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Kim has spoken before of her struggles with fame, saying that as a teenage Olympic champion she "hated life"

Snowboard halfpipe Olympic champion Chloe Kim has said she will take a season out from the sport to "reset".

Aged 17, she became the youngest woman to win Olympic snowboarding gold at Pyeongchang in 2018 - and repeated the feat at Beijing in 2022.

Kim, 22, will miss the 2022/23 season before returning to compete for a third gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026.

"I just want to enjoy this moment, take it all in and then get back to it when I'm feeling ready," said the American.

Kim said she needed a mental health break away from the spotlight.

"I just want to kind of reset," she added. "I don't want to get right back into it after such a fun, but draining year.

"But, as of now, the plan is most definitely to go after a third medal."

Kim also took a season off after winning her first Winter Olympics title to study anthropology at Princeton University.

But she later returned to snowboarding, leaving her studies on hiatus when in-class tuition was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.