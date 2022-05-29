Ice Hockey World Championship: Finland beat Canada in overtime to win title
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
Sakari Manninen's overtime goal gave hosts Finland a dramatic 4-3 victory over Canada in the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere.
Olympic champions Finland seemed set to take victory in regular time after they scored three goals in 10 minutes in the third period to lead 3-1.
But Canada fought back through goals from Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois before Manninen finally sealed the win.
The result is revenge for Finland after an overtime loss to Canada in 2021.
It is Finland's fourth world title and first since 2019.
- What makes a Dragon breathe fire? Tony Bellew finds out what grinds Steven Bartlett's gears
- Immortalised as an axe murderer: What does a wealthy white woman accused of murder reveal?