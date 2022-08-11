Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead has made "the hardest decision of my life" to retire from curling.

The 32-year-old, who is also European and world mixed doubles champion, announced her decision on Twitter, saying she was "looking forward to exploring more opportunities".

Muirhead told fans to "watch this space".

The Perth-born Scot led the Great Britain side which won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

As skip, she claimed the elusive gold medal in China at the fourth time of asking. That was the pinnacle of a career where she became Scotland's most decorated ever curler.

In 2014 she became the youngest-ever skip to win an Olympic medal as her team claimed bronze.

For Scotland, Muirhead won the European Championships three times, and became world mixed doubles champion earlier this year alongside Bobby Lammie.

She was awarded an MBE in 2020 and gained further recognition for her services to curling in the most recent Queen's Birthday Honours earlier this year when she received an OBE.

"I do feel that this is the right time for me to retire from curling," said Muirhead.

"I definitely didn't make the decision quickly, it took a lot of time to speak to people who are close to me and also to make sure that me myself was making the right choice and of course retiring as European, world and Olympic champion is something pretty special and something I never ever dreamt of."

Following her announcement, SportScotland chief executive Stewart Harris said: ''The impact that Eve Muirhead has had on curling in Scotland is unparalleled.

"Eve's 11 gold medals in Olympic Games, World Championships and European Championships are a true testament to her dedication to curling over these years."