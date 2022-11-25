Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Lawrence (right) was competing in his first two-man race at a World Cup event

Great Britain's Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence won two-man bobsleigh silver at the World Cup in Whistler, Canada.

They clocked a combined time of one minute and 42.33 seconds, 0.11 seconds behind Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller, who were quickest in both runs.

Johannes Lochner and Erec Bruckert took bronze for Germany.

Hall and Lawrence will also race in the four-man bobsleigh with Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver on Saturday.

On Thursday Marcus Wyatt won gold and Matt Weston bronze for Britain in the men's skeleton, while Brogan Crowley took silver in the women's.