Bobsleigh World Cup: Hall and Lawrence take silver at Park City
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
British two-man bobsleigh pair Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence narrowly missed out on making history as they claimed a second World Cup silver of the season at Park City, Utah.
Britain's last two-man bobsleigh World Cup gold medal was won by Nick Phipps and Alan Cearns in 1985.
Hall and Taylor looked set to emulate them when leading after the first run.
However they finished 0.26 seconds behind Olympic champions Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis.
Switzerland's Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel were third.
Hall and Lawrence also took silver at last week's opening World Cup in Whistler.
They then won silver as part of the four-man bobsleigh team with Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver 24 hours later.
The four-man team are back in action at Park City from 20:30 GMT on Saturday.
- The gripping story of Sepp Blatter's rise and fall: Explore how football became synonymous with scandal
- Match of the Day Top 10: The greatest World Cup Games ever ranked