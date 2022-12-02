Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Taylor Lawrence and Brad Hall have claimed two silver medals in a week

British two-man bobsleigh pair Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence narrowly missed out on making history as they claimed a second World Cup silver of the season at Park City, Utah.

Britain's last two-man bobsleigh World Cup gold medal was won by Nick Phipps and Alan Cearns in 1985.

Hall and Taylor looked set to emulate them when leading after the first run.

However they finished 0.26 seconds behind Olympic champions Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis.

Switzerland's Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel were third.

Hall and Lawrence also took silver at last week's opening World Cup in Whistler.

They then won silver as part of the four-man bobsleigh team with Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver 24 hours later.

The four-man team are back in action at Park City from 20:30 GMT on Saturday.