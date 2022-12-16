Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

In November 2021, Matt Weston became Britain's first World Cup winner in the men's skeleton since 2008

Great Britain's Matt Weston has won Skeleton World Cup gold for the second time at Lake Placid, USA.

Weston completed his two runs in a combined one minute 48.16 seconds, 0.16 seconds ahead of Germany's Christopher Grotheer.

Last year Weston, Grotheer and China's Geng Wenqiang all claimed gold in a remarkable three-way tie in Austria.

This time Weston secured his first outright win after rounds of 53.74secs followed by 54.42secs.

There were several union jack flags on show at Lake Placid and a jubilant Weston celebrated gold with supporters.

This was the third World Cup event of the season, with Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt securing gold in the season opener in Whistler, Canada.

In Lake Pacid, Wyatt - who finished third at the second event in Park City, USA - was fourth after completing his two runs in a combined time of one minute 48.56 seconds, 0.40 seconds behind Weston.

The World Cup moves on to Germany in January.