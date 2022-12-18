Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Team Hall had already won two medals in four-man bobsleigh this season

Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team led by Brad Hall won their first World Cup gold medal with victory at Lake Placid.

Pilot Hall had won 13 World Cup medals in his career in two and four-man bobsleigh but never gold.

Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver had already won two silver medals this season.

But Team Hall went one better on Sunday to finish ahead of Germany's Team Friedrich.

The British crew's time of one minute 50.36 seconds in their two runs saw them beat Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich's outfit by 0.01secs.

Another German quartet led by Christoph Hafer were third in a time of one minute 1:50.43secs.

Britain's four-man team of Lamin Deen, Ben Simons, Toby Olubi and Andrew Matthews won gold in Whistler in 2017 - but only after being retrospectively upgraded in 2021 following a doping ban for a Russian crew.