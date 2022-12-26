Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin faces two more races in Semmering this week, with a second giant slalom on Wednesday and slalom on Thursday

Mikaela Shiffrin edged closer to breaking the women's record for World Cup victories with the 78th win of her career at Semmering, Austria.

The 27-year-old American beat Slovakia's Petra Vlhova into second place to win the giant slalom.

She is now only four wins behind the women's record, set by her retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn.

"My form is good," said reigning overall world champion Shiffrin, following her fourth win of the season.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, who faces two more races in Semmering this week, is eight World Cup victories behind the overall record set by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark.

"The start of a weekend with three races is always a bit nerve-wracking," added Shiffrin, whose previous wins this season came in different disciplines, with two in the slalom at Levi and one in the super-giant slalom at St Moritz.

"You hope that you're in the right shape and you can bring the right intensity from the start. I felt very good today."

The four-time women's Crystal Globe winner, for the best overall skier during a World Cup season, leads the current women's standings by 205 points.