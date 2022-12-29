Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mayer finished third fastest in practice for Wednesday's downhill in Bormio but did not start the competition

Austria's Matthias Mayer has announced his surprise retirement after a glittering career that featured three Olympic golds and 11 World Cup wins.

The 32-year-old, the son of ex-racer Helmet Mayer, won gold at Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022.

"I don't want it enough any more," Mayer told Austrian broadcaster ORF after looking at Thursday's course for the Super-G World Cup event in Bormio.

"I had a wonderful last season. I'm happy. But I've had enough."

Mayer won gold in the downhill in Sochi in 2014 and followed that with further Super-G golds in Pyeongchang in 2018 and Beijing this year, when he also won downhill bronze.