Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team are second in the season's overall World Cup standings

Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team, led by Brad Hall, finished second at Winterberg on Sunday to claim a third World Cup medal of the season.

Pilot Hall had talked up his team's medal chances after finishing third in the two-man on Saturday.

They were down in sixth place after the first run, 0.35 seconds off the pace.

But the GB team produced the best time of the second run to finish just 0.18 behind the German winners, led by Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich.

Their combined time of one minute 49.25 seconds was 0.20 ahead of third-placed Johannes Lochner, the German pilot adding a bronze medal to the gold he won in Saturday's two-man.

It was another stellar performance from Hall and his team-mates - Taylor Lawrence, Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver - who won a first ever four-man gold for Great Britain in the last World Cup race of 2022 at Lake Placid, to add to the silver they had claimed at Whistler in November.

Sunday's result leaves the Britons second in the overall four-man standings at the halfway mark of the season.