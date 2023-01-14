Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence are third in the overall World Cup standings in the two-man bobsleigh

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team of Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence split the strong German pairings on their home track in Altenberg to win silver.

They finished 0.43 seconds behind Germany's Olympic silver medallist Johannes Lochner, who claimed a third straight World Cup win in the two-man.

Francesco Friedrich, who won the season's first two races, was third.

Hall and Lawrence made it four medals in five races in the two-man, including three silvers and a bronze.

They finished just two hundredths of a second down on Lochner and partner Georg Fleisschhauer on both runs, finishing with a combined time of one minute 49.63 seconds.

Pilot Hall and Lawrence, who race again in Altenberg on Sunday in the four-man event, alongside Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver, are third in the overall standings behind both German teams.

Britain has never won an overall World Cup medal in the two-man bobsleigh.