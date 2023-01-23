Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin is now only three World Cup wins short of the overall record held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark

Mikaela Shiffrin has become the most successful woman in World Cup skiing history with the 83rd victory of her career.

The giant slalom win in Kronplatz takes her one clear of the record previously held by fellow American Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin, 27, finished 0.45 seconds ahead of the field in Tuesday's race.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist is now only three World Cup wins short of the overall record held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark.

She has 51 World Cup wins in the slalom, 18 in the giant slalom, five in the super-G, three in the downhill and city events, five in the parallel slalom and one in the Alpine combined.

A four-time World Cup champion, Shiffrin won her first World Cup race in December 2012 aged just 17, and has already won eight times this season.

She opened a 0.13-second lead over the field in her first run and stretched that further in the second to finish well ahead of Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and Federica Brignone of Italy.

Shiffrin is top of this season's World Cup standings with 1417 points, 556 points ahead of Gut-Behrami.

Skiing great Vonn won the last of her titles in 2018 after dominating the sport for much of the 2000s and 2010s.

Shiffrin, who is the only person to have won a race in each of the World Cup's six disciplines, has won 83 times in 238 races, while Vonn's 82 wins came in 395 races.