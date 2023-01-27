Matt Weston wins first GB world skeleton title in 15 years
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
Matt Weston has become Great Britain's first skeleton World Champion in 15 years, winning the World Skeleton Championships in St Moritz.
Weston finished 1.79 seconds ahead of Italy's Amedeo Bagnis in Switzerland.
The 25-year-old becomes the second British man to win a world skeleton title, joining Kristan Bromley who triumphed in Altenberg in 2008.
Weston also became European Champion last week with his second successive World Cup gold medal.