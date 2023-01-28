Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin eclipsed former USA team-mate Lindsey Vonn's record of 82 wins earlier this season to become the most successful women's World Cup skier of all time

Mikaela Shiffrin is one victory from equalling the all-time World Cup wins record after topping the women's slalom podium in the Czech Republic.

The 27-year-old American set a time of one minute 33.85 seconds over her two runs in Spindleruv Mlyn to claim the 85th World Cup win of her career.

Germany's Lena Durr was 0.60s behind in second, with Wendy Holdener (1:35.16) of Switzerland in third.

"I knew it would take some risk," Shiffrin told Eurosport.

"There's a chance I don't finish at all but I have to do my best turns if I want to have a chance because these women are so strong."

Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark holds the current record of 86 World Cup victories.

He dominated in slalom and giant slalom during the 1970s and 80s.