Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, right, missed out on becoming the first skaters since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to win a European figure skating gold

Great Britain's Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear won a silver medal in the ice dance at the European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland.

It is Britain's first European medal in figure skating since Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland took bronze in 2014.

Gibson and Fear were second heading into Saturday's free dance after scoring 84.12 in the rhythm dance.

They scored 123.77 for a combined score of 207.89, losing out to Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri.

Gibson and Fear missed out on becoming the first British skaters to win a European gold since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won in 1994.

Having picked up bronze at the 2022 and 2019 Championships, the Italian pair took gold with a total score of 210.44.

"It's been a long journey to get to this point and get this gold medal," Fabbri said.

"It's the work of a lifetime, a real dream come true."

Finland's Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis claimed bronze in front of the home crowd with a combined score of 198.21.