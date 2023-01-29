Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Matt Weston is third in the overall World Cup men's skeleton rankings this season

Great Britain won silver and bronze in the mixed skeleton at the World Championships in St Mortiz as Matt Weston continued his fine form.

After winning the men's world title, Weston, 25, partnered Laura Deas, 34, to second place in the mixed event.

They finished 0.13 seconds behind the German pairing of women's champion Susanne Kreher and Christopher Grotheer.

Britain's Brogan Crowley, 28, and Craig Thompson, 30, finished third.

Weston won a first gold medal for Britain in the men's event for 15 years on Friday, while Wales-born Deas was ninth in the women's.

British Skeleton performance director Natalie Dunman said: "To see two Union flags flying is a really proud moment for everyone involved."

Weston and Deas finished in a combined time of two minutes 25.04 seconds, 0.28 seconds ahead of team-mates Thompson and Crowley.

Thompson had missed out on a medal in the men's event by only one hundredth of a second.

Two medals in the mixed bodes well for the next Winter Olympics, with the event being added to the schedule for Milan and Cortina in 2026.

Weston, who is third in the men's world rankings, went into the World Championships in superb form, having been crowned European champion after winning three of the last four World Cup events.

The World Championships in St Moritz continues on Sunday with the final two runs of the men's two-man bobsleigh.

Britain's Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence were in fourth place after the first two runs on Saturday.