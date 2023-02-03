Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

The Brits are returning to Scotland for the first time since 1991

The British snowboard and freeski championships are back after a three year break because of the coronavirus pandemic and are being held in Scotland for the first time in 30 years.

X Games medallist Kirsty Muir and World Cup podium athlete Mia Brookes, as well as Billy Morgan, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, are expected to compete.

The Brits will be held at Cairngorm Mountain on 1 and 2 April and include slopestyle, a banked slalom and a rail jam.

The Championships were first held in Scotland in 1991 before moving to the Alps, where most recently they had a residency in Laax, Switzerland.

They showcase established British freestyle athletes as well as up and coming talent.

Susan Smith, chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd said: "We are absolutely delighted to be hosting The Brits event this year right here on the slopes at Cairngorm Mountain.

"It's fantastic to be welcoming the event not only back to Scotland but returning to the Cairngorms for the first time in over 30 years."