Brad Hall's team are guaranteed an overall World Cup medal ahead of Sunday's final race

Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh won their sixth World Cup medal of the season with silver in Igls, Austria.

Pilot Brad Hall and his crew Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett clocked a time of one minute 40.84 seconds across their two runs.

It put them just 0.19 seconds behind Germany's gold medallist Francesco Friedrich in the final standings.

Their latest success means GB are guaranteed a first men's bobsleigh overall World Cup medal for 28 years.

No British team has reached the overall men's podium since Mark Tout in the four-man in 1995.

Hall's four-man team have won three golds and three silvers on the World Cup circuit this season, and last week won GB's first four-man bobsleigh medal at the World Championships for 84 years with silver in St Moritz.

They go again on Sunday in the final race of the season, trailing Friedrich's team by 15 points in the overall standings.

Friedrich has not been beaten on the Igls track in 12 two-man and four-man races.