Team Hall won three gold and four silver medals on the World Cup circuit this season

Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh sealed overall World Cup silver as a remarkable season drew to a close.

Pilot Brad Hall and his crew Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett ended their campaign with silver in Igls - their seventh World Cup medal of the season.

They finished on 1707 points for the season - 30 behind Germany's champions, piloted by Francesco Friedrich.

It marks GB's first men's bobsleigh overall World Cup medal for 28 years.

No British team had reached the overall men's podium since Mark Tout in the four-man in 1995.

Having taken silver behind Friedrich in Saturday's penultimate World Cup race, they again finished second by exactly the same margin - 0.19 seconds - on Sunday.

German great Friedrich - a two-time Olympic and five-time world champion in the four-man sled - is unbeaten in 13 races on the Igls track across both the two-man and four-man disciplines.

Hall's four-man crew won three golds and four silvers on the World Cup circuit this season and last week won GB's first four-man bobsleigh medal at the World Championships for 84 years with silver in St Moritz.

The two-man season will finish next weekend with a double header in Sigulda.

Hall has won four medals on the two-man circuit this season and sits third in the standings.

Earlier on Sunday, Britain's Corie Mapp took overall Para-bobsleigh silver after winning the last race of the season in Lillehammer.