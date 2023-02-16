Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships 2023: GB squad and coverage
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
The 2023 Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships begin on Sunday, with coverage of selected finals available on iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
Bakuriani in Georgia hosts the championships, which run until Sunday, 5 March and there will be a 13-strong Great Britain squad competing.
World champion Charlotte Bankes will be looking to defend her individual snowboard cross title and will also compete alongside her 2022 Beijing Olympics partner Huw Nightingale in the team event, as he makes his debut in this competition.
Rising star Mia Brookes is also set to make her first appearance on the World Championships stage, building on the outstanding performances from her debut season. She is Britain's sole entrant for the freestyle snowboard, with Maisie Hill and Katie Ormerod missing out through injury.
The Freeski team holds a wealth of experience, with Tyler Harding poised to compete at his fourth championships alongside Chris McCormick at his third. They are joined by 2019 slopestyle world champion James Woods and 2021 World Cup silver medallist Kirsty Muir.
British hopes in the ski cross rest on Ollie Davies, who took a stellar fourth at the 2021 Idre Fjall Championships. Likewise, Zoe Atkin, who came third in Aspen in 2021, is the lone representative in the freeski halfpipe.
Makayla Gerken Schofield will be entering the moguls after winning bronze at the Dual Moguls World Cup in January. That secured Great Britain's second ever podium at that level - three years after her older brother, Tom Gerken Schofield, secured the first.
The siblings will be joined in the moguls competition by Will Feneley, who recently matched his best World Cup finish of eighth, and Mateo Jeannesson, who this season broke into the top 20 for the first time.
Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships: schedule and BBC coverage
Coverage of selected events will be available on iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. All times GMT and subject to late changes.
Sunday, 19 February
08:30 - Parallel giant slalom final
10:30 - Aerials teams final
Tuesday, 21 February
07:00 - Women's aerials qualifications
08:30 - Parallel slalom final
10:45 - Men's aerials qualifications
Wednesday, 22 February
08:30 - Parallel teams final
10:00 - Aerials final
Thursday, 23 February
09:30 - Ski cross qualification
Friday, 24 February
06:00 - Men's snowboard slopestyle qualification - heat one
09:45-11:55 - Live coverage: ski cross finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
10:00 - Men's snowboard slopestyle qualification - heat two
Saturday, 25 February
05:30 - Women's moguls qualification
06:00 - Men's freeski slopestyle qualification - heat one
07:45 - Men's moguls qualification
07:45-09:25 - Live coverage: ski cross teams final - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
10:00 - Men's freeski slopestyle qualification - heat two
10:30 - Moguls finals
Sunday, 26 February
06:00 - Women's snowboard slopestyle qualification
08:00 - Dual moguls preliminary rounds
10:00 - Women's freeski slopestyle qualification
10:30 - Dual mogul finals
Monday, 27 February
08:45-11:35 - Live coverage: snowboard slopestyle finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Tuesday, 28 February
08:45-11:35 - Live coverage: freeski slopestyle finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Wednesday, 1 March
05:20 - Women's snowboard halfpipe qualification
08:10 - Men's snowboard halfpipe qualification - heat one
10:45 - Men's snowboard halfpipe qualification - heat two
Thursday, 2 March
05:20 - Women's freeski halfpipe qualification
07:00 - Snowboard cross qualification
08:10 - Men's freeski halfpipe qualification - heat one
10:45 - Men's freeski halfpipe qualification - heat two
Friday, 3 March
05:30 - Women's freeski big air qualification
05:45-08:22 - Live coverage: snowboard halfpipe finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
08:30 - Men's freeski big air qualification - heat one
10:15-12:25 - Live coverage: snowboard cross finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
11:30 - Men's freeski big air qualification - heat two
Saturday, 4 March
05:30 - Women's snowboard big air qualification
06:00 - Freeski halfpipe finals
08:30 - Men's snowboard big air qualification - heat one
08:45-11:49 - Live coverage: Freeski halfpipe finals and snowboard cross teams finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
11:30 - Men's snowboard big air qualification - heat two
Sunday, 5 March
05:45-12:27 - Live coverage: freeski big air finals and snowboard big air finals - iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app