Matt Weston, middle, and Marcus Wyatt, left, become the first British men to win an overall medal since 2008

Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt have become the first British athletes to win overall skeleton World Cup medals since Lizzy Yarnold in 2015.

Weston and Wyatt, 31, won World Cup gold and silver in Sigulda, Latvia to seal an overall season silver and bronze respectively.

Germany's Christopher Grotheer, 30, claimed gold in the overall standings.

World champion Weston matched Yarnold's British record of seven World Cup medals in one season.

He won five of the eight events and finished third in two others but an 18th place in Utah in the second race of the season ultimately cost him the overall title as Grotheer, who won twice, did not finish outside the top five in any race.

The 25-year-old previously became Britain's first men's skeleton world champion in 15 years in January.

Craig Thompson finished fourth in Latvia as British men narrowly failed to occupy all three of the podium positions for the first time in a World Cup race.