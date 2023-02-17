Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Summerhayes competed at Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022

Three-time Team GB Olympian Katie Summerhayes has announced her retirement from professional skiing.

The 27-year-old became the first British female skier to win a Freestyle World Championships medal when she claimed slopestyle silver in 2015.

Summerhayes also won ski slopestyle gold at the Junior World Championships in 2014.

"I'm so proud of everything I've achieved," said Summerhayes on social media on Friday.

"I've been a professional skier from the age of 13 and competed internationally since 2010, it's all I've ever known and my main focus in life.

"But I feel like it's time to move on and I'm ready to take a exciting, scary step into the future.

"I'm so lucky to have done everything with my best mates and had the time of my life. I'm going to miss pushing myself to my limit every day."

In 2013, Summerhayes became the first British female skier since Jilly Curry in 1994 to make a World Cup podium when she won a silver in slopestyle in Switzerland.

Having finished seventh in the slopestyle competition at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, Summerhayes finished ninth at last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, one place behind fellow Briton Kirsty Muir.

Summerhayes paid special mention to her parents and younger sister Molly, who competed in halfpipe at the 2018 Olympics, as well as her coaches and everyone at GB Snowsport (GBS) for their support during her career.

"Everyone I've met along the way has truly made it such a special journey and I've got memories I will look back on forever and friends for life," she said.