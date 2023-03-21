World Figure Skating Championships 2023: Watch GB's Lewis Gibson & Lilah Fear on BBC
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear will hope to end the 39-year wait for a British medal at the World Figure Skating Championships in Japan this week.
The last British medal came in 1984 when Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean won ice dance gold.
Gibson and Fear travel to Saitama having claimed silver in ice dance at the European Championships in January.
You can watch live coverage of the World Championships on Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.
At last year's World Championships, Gibson and Fear finished sixth.
Other Britons in action are Graham Newberry in the men's event, Kristen Spours in the women's and the pairs of Lydia Smart/Harry Mattick and Anastasia Vaipan-Law/Luke Digby.
How can I watch?
All times are UK and subject to late change
Wednesday, 22 March
01:00 GMT - Pairs Short Program
05:50 - Women's Short Program
Thursday, 23 March
02:00-05:50 - Pairs Free Skate - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
05:50 - Men's Short Program
Friday, 24 March
01:45 - Ice Dance: Rhythm Dance
08:20-12:20 - Women's Free Skate - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 25 March
03:30-06:55 - Ice Dance: Free Dance - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
08:20-12:20 - Men's Free Skate - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 26 March
14:40-16:00 BST - Highlights - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app