Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear won European silver this year and came sixth in the 2022 World Championships

Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear will hope to end the 39-year wait for a British medal at the World Figure Skating Championships in Japan this week.

The last British medal came in 1984 when Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean won ice dance gold.

Gibson and Fear travel to Saitama having claimed silver in ice dance at the European Championships in January.

You can watch live coverage of the World Championships on Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

At last year's World Championships, Gibson and Fear finished sixth.

Other Britons in action are Graham Newberry in the men's event, Kristen Spours in the women's and the pairs of Lydia Smart/Harry Mattick and Anastasia Vaipan-Law/Luke Digby.

How can I watch?

All times are UK and subject to late change

Wednesday, 22 March

01:00 GMT - Pairs Short Program

05:50 - Women's Short Program

Thursday, 23 March

02:00-05:50 - Pairs Free Skate - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

05:50 - Men's Short Program

Friday, 24 March

01:45 - Ice Dance: Rhythm Dance

08:20-12:20 - Women's Free Skate - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 25 March

03:30-06:55 - Ice Dance: Free Dance - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

08:20-12:20 - Men's Free Skate - Red Button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 26 March

14:40-16:00 BST - Highlights - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app