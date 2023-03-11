Charlotte Bankes: Briton wins third Snowboard Cross World Cup of season
Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports
Charlotte Bankes continued Great Britain's success on snow with her third Snowboard Cross World Cup win of the season in Sierra Nevada, Spain.
Fresh from being crowned mixed team world champion alongside Huw Nightingale last week, Bankes pipped France's Chloe Trespeuch to the line in a close finish.
Olympic champion Lindsey Jacobellis of the USA placed third in the final.
Bankes, 27, has now won four medals on the World Cup circuit this season.
Just 24 hours before her victory with Nightingale in Georgia, Bankes had crashed out of her individual snowboard cross title defence.
The snowboard cross season continues in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, on Wednesday before concluding in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada on 24-26 March.
Bankes is second in the overall World Cup standings, two points behind two-time Olympic medallist Trespeuch.
