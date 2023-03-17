Rebecca Morrison's rink took bronze in the European Championships

The Women's World Curling Championship begins on Saturday and European bronze medallists Scotland are in the mix.

Rebecca Morrison's rink start against Germany in Sweden, with the skip especially eager to compete.

"Last year was really tough," she told BBC Scotland. "I personally didn't get on the ice at all at the worlds last year, having to withdraw due to Covid.

"I'm really excited to just get on the ice and play some games. Hopefully that spirit just gets us some wins."

"We know it's going to be tough out there. What we'd love to do first is just make the play-off stage and take it from there day by day."

Reaching the play-offs would be an upgrade on last year's event in Switzerland, and the Scots travel with confidence in their aim to achieve that after "really good" preparation.

"We had the Scottish Championship last month," Morrison added. "It was good to get some game time in and we came away with a win so we take lots of confidence from that. We're feeling really good going into the event."

Sweden are hosting the event for the first time since 2004, with ties taking place in Sandviken.

Scotland make the trip with Sophie Sinclair as their second and Gina Aitken as third, with Sophie Jackson lead and Jennifer Dodds the alternate. Away from the ice, it is the simple things that keep the team going.

"We don't pack a lot," Morrison said. "We take tea bags and we like going out and getting all the new chocolates that we don't get all the time. We like going to new places for that. Some of us just nap but we'll probably just watch Netflix and stuff, nothing too strenuous."