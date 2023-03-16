Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Of 15 World Cup races since the beginning of the season Bankes has won 10 and failed only twice to make the podium

Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes continued her dominant form with a third consecutive gold medal at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

The 27-year-old had already won back-to-back golds on Saturday and Sunday at the round in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Bankes tops the standings with just one round of racing left in Canada.

The Czech Republic's Eva Adamczykova finished second while Australian Josie Baff was third.

France's Chloe Trespeuch, who Bankes beat on the way to both Saturday and Sunday's gold medals, finished fourth in Switzerland.

The victory is Bankes' sixth World Cup podium and fifth gold medal this season in seven races.

This result puts her in control of her World Cup title defence heading into the final round in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada on 24-26 March.

Two weeks ago, Bankes crashed out of her individual snowboard cross title defence in the Snowboard World Championships before being crowned mixed team world champion alongside Huw Nightingale last week.