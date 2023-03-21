Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Scotland have only won one of their five matches so far

Scotland face two crucial matches on Tuesday as they bid to salvage their Women's World Curling Championship campaign.

Rebecca Morrison's rink have lost four of their five matches so far and sit joint 11th in the 13-team standings.

The Scots face Norway at 13:00 GMT in Sweden followed by Italy at 18:00.

Both those rinks have won three of their five matches so far and sit tied third in the round-robin table.

Scotland suffered narrow defeats to Korea and Canada on day three to leave their play-off hopes in jeopardy, with the top six sides advancing.

"It is hard to know that we're so close to having a really good record at this point and instead to have the record we have," said Morrison, who is making her World Championship debut alongside Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson.

"It really is tough to swallow, but I think a lot of that just comes down to the other teams having a little bit more experience than us.

"We just need to find ways to learn from each of those games."