Bankes will receive the Crystal Globe if she wins the overall title

Britain's Charlotte Bankes won her fourth straight Snowboard Cross World Cup race of the season in Canada to lead the overall standings with one race left in the season.

The 27-year-old recovered from a slow start, moving superbly from last to first to take the win at Mount St Anne.

The final race of the season is on Sunday on the same course.

Bankes leads France's Chloe Trespeuch by 88 points in the standings, with 100 on offer for a race winner.

"I messed up the start but I knew that it was a track where it can come back, I just had to build my speed and that's what I did behind," Bankes said of Saturday's race victory.

"I just wanted to give it to the end and have no regrets. It was pretty crazy."

The British snowboarder won back-to-back golds at the round in Sierra Nevada, Spain, two weeks ago, before another victory in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on 16 March.

Saturday's win is her seventh World Cup podium and sixth gold medal this season as she chases a second overall title of her career.

At the start of March, Bankes crashed out of her individual snowboard cross title defence in the Snowboard World Championships before being crowned mixed team world champion alongside Huw Nightingale last week.