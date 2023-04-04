Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Bruce Mouat (right) and his team beat USA 10-8 in Ottawa, Canada

Scotland followed up Monday's gritty win over Germany with success against USA at the World Men's Curling Championship.

Bruce Mouat's rink prevailed 10-8 on Tuesday to record back-to-back victories in Ottawa, Canada.

They had opened their campaign with wins over Italy and Turkey, before losing to defending champions Sweden.

But Tuesday's triumph, sealed by a 4-0 return in the final two ends, earned them a fourth win in five matches.

Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, and Hammy McMillan sit joint third in the standings alongside Norway and Japan.

Sweden occupy the top spot in the 13-team round robin table having made an unbeaten start to their title defence, while Scotland's next opponents, Switzerland, are second with five wins from six outings.

They face the Swiss later on Tuesday, at midnight BST.

The top two qualify for the semi-finals, with the next four sides entering the play-offs for a chance to make the medal matches.