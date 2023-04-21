Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Great Britain have won one of their four matches so far in Division I Group B at the Women's World Championship

Great Britain avoided relegation in the Women's World Ice Hockey Championship despite a 3-2 defeat to South Korea.

Great Britain fell 2-0 down but Katie Marsden and Katherine Gale pulled them level with goals in the second period.

South Korea captain Soo-Jin Han scored on the buzzer and the hosts saw out the final period to seal victory in Suwon.

The opening victory against Kazakhstan and results elsewhere mean Britain retain their Division I status before Sunday's final game against Slovakia.