Great Britain were relegated from the Championship Group last year and are now competing in Division I

Great Britain started their World Championship Division I campaign with a 4-0 victory over Korea in Nottingham.

GB's Ben Lake opened the scoring after two minutes with Robert Dowd, Cade Neilson and Liam Kirk adding the rest.

The hosts are one of six teams in Group A fighting for a place in the 16-team Championship group with the top two teams earning promotion.

Italy, Lithuania, Korea, Romania and Poland, who GB will face on Sunday, make up the rest of Group A.

Britain, hosting the tournament for the second time in six years after the Division I Group B tournament in Belfast in 2017, were relegated from the Championship group last year along with Italy.

But they were dominant on Saturday in front of a crowd of 4,000 at Motorpoint Arena.

Earlier on Saturday, Poland thrashed Lithuania 7-0 in the opening match of the round-robin tournament before Italy beat Romania 6-2.

The teams who finish first and second in the group will be promoted to play in the 2024 top-level World Championship in the Czech Republic.

Full Group A schedule

Sunday 30 April

Lithuania v Romania - 12:30 BST

Great Britain v Poland - 16:00

Italy v Korea - 19:30

Tuesday 2 May

Romania v Korea - 12:30

Italy v Poland - 16:00

Great Britain v Lithuania - 19:30

Wednesday 3 May

Korea v Poland - 12:30

Lithuania v Italy - 16:00

Great Britain v Romania - 19:30

Friday 5 May

Poland v Romania - 12:30

Lithuania v Korea - 16:00

Italy v Great Britain - 19:30