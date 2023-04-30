Last updated on .From the section Winter Sports

Liam Kirk and Nathanael Halbert set up Ben Lake to score the winner

Great Britain made it two wins out of two at ice hockey's World Championship Division I after a dramatic 5-4 win over Poland in Nottingham.

Ben Lake fired home the match winner after GB had first seen a 3-1 lead disappear and then Poland equalise with 47 seconds to go in regulation time.

Captain Jonathan Phillips, Cade Neilson, Liam Kirk and Brett Perlini were also on target for the hosts

Their next game will be against Lithuania on Tuesday.

After beating Korea in their opening game on Saturday, GB started full of confidence and took the lead through Phillips before Dominik Pas equalised to leave it 1-1 at the end of the first period.

Neilson and Kirk extended the advantage in the second period before Pawel Zygmunt reduced the deficit and then Kamil Walega levelled the match.

Perlini looked to have won it with a third-period powerplay goal but Poland, who beat Lithuania 7-0 in their first game, levelled it again with 47 seconds remaining to force an extra period.

The event sees six teams - Great Britain, Poland, Lithuania, Italy, Korea and Romania - fighting for a place in the 16-team elite Championship group with the top two teams earning promotion to the 2024 top-level World Championship in the Czech Republic.

Britain were relegated from the Championship group last year along with Italy.

Remaining Group A schedule

Tuesday, 2 May

Romania v Korea - 12:30 BST

Italy v Poland - 16:00

Great Britain v Lithuania - 19:30

Wednesday, 3 May

Korea v Poland - 12:30

Lithuania v Italy - 16:00

Great Britain v Romania - 19:30

Friday, 5 May

Poland v Romania - 12:30

Lithuania v Korea - 16:00

Italy v Great Britain - 19:30